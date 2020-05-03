Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 244,000

According to the latest data, 3,484,176 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 244,778 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,121,534.

The COVID-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 67,000 from 1,160,774 coronavirus cases.

Spain had reported 25,100 deaths as of Saturday night, while Italy, UK, and France have reported between 24,000 to 29,000 fatalities each.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy surged to 28,710, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 209,328.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 28,131 and the number of infected people reached to182, 260.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has reached 168,396, with a total death toll of 24,760.

More than 96,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 6,156 and the recoveries exceeding 77, 350.

