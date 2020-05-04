Iran Air to launch flight to bring home Iranians from Netherlands

Iran Air will launch one flight on Thursday to Amsterdam to return Iranians, willing to come back to Tehran amid coronavirus pandemic, according to the Iranian embassy in the Netherlands.

This will be the third flight to Amsterdam to bring home Iranians.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

