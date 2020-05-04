  1. Politics
May 4, 2020, 8:07 PM

Iran Air to launch flight to bring home Iranians from Netherlands

Iran Air to launch flight to bring home Iranians from Netherlands

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iran Air announced that it will launch one flight to the Netherlands on May 14 to return stranded Iranians due to coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Air will launch one flight on Thursday to Amsterdam to return Iranians, willing to come back to Tehran amid coronavirus pandemic, according to the Iranian embassy in the Netherlands. 

This will be the third flight to Amsterdam to bring home Iranians. 

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

MNA/IRN 83775520

News Code 158329

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News