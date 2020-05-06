  1. Politics
Direct flight from Spain to Iran resumes after 16 years

TEHRAN, May 6 (MNA) – The first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran brought home a group of Iranians living in Spain amid coronavirus pandemic.

This was the first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years.

According to Iran's Embassy in Spain, the first group of Iranians living in Spain comprising 170 passengers returned home on Monday.

Following the request of a significant number of Iranians living in Spain to return to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian Embassy in Madrid launched two direct flights to bring home them.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

