Iran thanks India for help in rescuing stranded citizens

In a Saturday tweet, Chegeni wrote, “Thanks to my hard-working colleagues and kind cooperation of Indian Government, especially PAI Division of MEA & COVID Cell, a big group of Iranians who were stranded in India, flew to home last night from Mumbai by an Iran Air Flight.”

A group of Iranian nationals stranded in India amid the coronavirus outbreak left New Delhi on Friday for Tehran.

According to Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan, Iran Air made its eighth extraordinary flight on Friday to bring home 190 Iranian passengers stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the flight is also carrying the humanitarian aid packages provided by the Iranian nationals residing in India.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

MNA/FNA 13990130000931