Flights bring home Iranians from Oman amid coronavirus pandemic

Iran’s Taban and Qeshm Airlines made their seventh flight on Fri. to bring home Iranian passengers stranded in Oman due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In very close and intimate cooperation of the Kingdom of Oman, the seventh flight of Taban and Qeshm Airlines returned stranded Iranian passengers to home on Friday.

In this regard, the Omani government has so far established very close cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is scheduled to launch other flights for returning Iranian nationals to the country.

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Oman Hojjatoleslam Nouri Shahroudi expressed his special thanks to Omani government especially Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airport officials of the country who established necessary cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this field.

MNA/IRN83754571