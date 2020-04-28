COVID-19 death toll hits 5,877 in Iran: official

In the past 24 hours, 1,112 new affected cases have been detected, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 92,584, said Jahanpour.

He added that unfortunately, 71 coronavirus patients have died in a single day, bringing the total death toll to 5,877.

The Iranian official noted that 2,983 cases are in critical condition while 72,439 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers

He went on to say that 442,590 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

As of Tuesday, 3,066,417 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world, of whom 211,663 have died, while 923,448 have recovered.

