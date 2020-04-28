  1. Iran
Apr 28, 2020, 3:41 PM

COVID-19 death toll hits 5,877 in Iran: official

COVID-19 death toll hits 5,877 in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 92,584 people have been infected with COVID-19 virus, of whom 5,877 have unfortunately lost their lives.

In the past 24 hours, 1,112 new affected cases have been detected, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 92,584, said Jahanpour.

He added that unfortunately, 71 coronavirus patients have died in a single day, bringing the total death toll to 5,877.

The Iranian official noted that 2,983 cases are in critical condition while 72,439 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers

He went on to say that 442,590 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

As of Tuesday, 3,066,417 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world, of whom 211,663 have died, while 923,448 have recovered.

MNA/IRN83768053

News Code 158127

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News