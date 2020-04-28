Iranian, South African Presidents discuss US sanctions, coronavirus on phone

Referring to the good history of economic cooperation between the two countries, the two presidents stressed the need to use new capacities to develop cooperation and implement joint projects.

The Presidents of Iran and South Africa also stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation in countering US’ anti-human sanctions, as well as inhumane crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, and to work for peace and stability in Syria and Yemen.

Rouhani also referred to the illegal and inhumane actions of the United States against the Iranian nation, adding, " Unfortunately, in a situation where we are facing the epidemic of coronavirus in the world and views should be changed towards relations with countries, the United States is stepping up illegal sanctions against the Iranian people and is violating global health regulations in addition to international law, and even preventing the exchange of healthcare products for Iran."

Referring to South Africa's membership as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Rouhani stressed, "We expect the United Nations and the international community to emphasize more on opposing US unilateralism and illegal sanctions against Iran."

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also stressed, "We are fully aware of the illegal actions of the United States against Iran and we will continue to support Iran."

"Now is the time to work together against the common enemy (coronavirus), and now is not the time to impose sanctions and increase pressure on other nations," he said.

MNA/President.ir