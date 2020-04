The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest regional and international developments as well as the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In this meeting, Iranian Envoy to Oman Hojjatoleslam Shahroudi expressed his thanks to Oman for assisting and paving suitable ways for returning Iranians stranded in the Sultanate of Oman over the past weeks amid the pandemic.

