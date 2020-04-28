Iran donates 2,000 coronavirus detection kits to Afghanistan

As a neighbor and with good intentions and deep ties with Afghanistan, Iran decided to donate a significant amount of diagnostic kits to Afghanistan to help to combat coronavirus pandemic, said Head of Herat health department.

Due to the widespread global fight against coronavirus, Iran was able to send its laboratory aid, including 2,000 test kits, to Afghanistan and help the country in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the latest data, 1,828people have so far been affected by the coronavirus in Afghanistan with the death toll amounting to 58.

MNA/FNA 13990209000900