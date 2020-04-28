COVID-19 claims 211,663 lives worldwide

Most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,010,507 cases. Spain, Italy, and France stand next with 229,422, 199,414, and 165,842 cases respectively.

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 56,803 cases followed by Italy with 26,977 and Spain with 23,521deaths.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was in the winter, not a single patient with this disease was left in hospitals, and the city itself was already opened for entry and exit.

Iran also announced that some 91,472 of patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 70,933 have recovered and a total of 5,806 have lost their lives.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday that 70,933 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.

