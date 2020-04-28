  1. Culture
Apr 29, 2020, 3:00 AM

‘Lover’ to be screened in Mammoth Lakes Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iranian short, ‘Lover’ by Mohammad Soraya, will take part in the 7th edition of the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival (MLFF) in the US.

The synopsis of the short film says whether a forester can kill a wolf.

‘Lover’ had earlier become nominated for the best cinematography award in Tehran International Short Film Festival.

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival (MLFF) is a five-day festival that screens independent features and shorts in the spectacular setting of Mammoth Lakes—California’s premier mountain resort, high in the Eastern Sierras which usually is held over Memorial Day weekend will move to Sept.16-20.

