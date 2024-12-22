Iran dismisses US accusations against Mohammad Reza Nouri

The US Department of Justice has recently claimed that Mohammad Reza Nouri, an allegd member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), played a role in murder of a US citizen in Iraq but Iran has rejected the accusations.

In that regard, the director general of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for American Affairs rejected the accusation, saying that these claims have been made based on a political mentality against Iran, which is brought up without any logical reason or evidence. He further said such allegations are considered as violation of fundamental human rights.

By understanding the macro and permanent interests of their nations, regional countries will prevent a new round of divisiveness and disruption in their relations, the director general added.

The United States claims that Mohammad Reza Nouri was an Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member in Iraq who killed a US citizen in that country in 2022.

The Department of Justice released the charges, accusing Mohammad Reza Nouri of orchestrating the killing of Stephen Troell in Baghdad in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Nouri remains in Iraq, where he was arrested and subsequently convicted for his role in the killing, the US Justice Department said.

MNA