Iranian short documentary wins at Sydney world film fest.

The 13-minute experimental film was awarded Best Documentary Short Film at the 6th edition of the Australian festival.

Filmed in one take, the movie tells the story of a woman who was always in intense pain after her spinal surgery. Painkillers have been her refuge for a long time, but one day, she decides to stop.

Production of 2018, it has so far won several awards including Best Short Documentary at Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival, the US, in 2018, and Best Experimental Documentary at Ghent Viewpoint Documentary Film Festival, Belgium, in 2019.

The 2020 Sydney World Film Festival featured a great selection of 42 films – from narrative films to documentaries, from experimental to music videos – hailing from Australia and around the world.

This year's edition turned out a bit different than foreseen. With COVID-19 sweeping the globe, unfortunately, the physical event was made quite impossible. Therefore, the jury members have viewed all films and cast their votes.

However, the SWFF has confirmed that the entire 2020 selection would be screened for the public during the spring of 2021, alongside next year's official selection.

