‘Cradle of Silence’ to go to Indian filmfest.

‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the war zone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

Earlier this year, the Iranian film, won the 'Award of Merit' for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in the US, and took part take part at the 15th edition of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival in South Carolina.

The Jehlum Short & Long Film Festival carries the specific goal of supporting and promoting photography and fresh filmmaking talent.

The 13th edition of the event is slated for May 12, 2020.

