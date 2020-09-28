Iranian documentary honored at US MLFF

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Turaj Kalantari, the documentary 'Democracy on the Road of Saveh” has managed to receive an honorary award in the 6th edition of the 2020 Mammoth Lakes Festival which took place from 16 to 20 September in the US.

This 43-minute Iranian documentary is a grotesque about what happened in the council elections in a region near Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The documentary tries to look at the democracy challenges with a humorous look.

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is a five-day film festival that screens independent features and short films in Mammoth Lakes, California.

RHM/5035162