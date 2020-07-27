Iranian animation ‘The Unseen’ to vie at Romanian festival

The animation will go on screen in the 19th edition of TIFF, which will be held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca from July 31 to August 9.

Directed and written by Behzad Nalbandi, ‘The Unseen’ is about a time when Tehran hosts foreign dignitaries, the local authorities clean up Tehran’s urban image through an ‘urban beautification’ process which includes the rounding up of unsavory characters from the city streets; i.e. drug addicts and prostitutes. The men are released after a few days but the women are kept as wards of the state in perpetuity.

‘The Unseen’ has taken part in the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany and 60th edition of Krakow Film Festival (KFF) in Poland.

Twelve productions were selected in the official competition of the Transilvania International Film Festival, the largest film festival in Romania.

The movies competing for the Transilvania Trophy are daring and diverse, covering genres such as black comedy, thriller, erotic drama and experimental film.

