Iran ready to deepen ties with Uganda: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking with the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday in a telephone conversation, Rouhani referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and creating difficult conditions for citizens of the countries, adding, "all countries should cooperate against this disease and special global conditions must affect the relations among countries so that some countries do not continue their illegal actions.”

He said that global relations are based on the principle that everyone is committed to international rules, adding, "unfortunately, despite the difficult conditions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, we continue to see the intensification of US sanctions against the Iranian people, and they have even violated international rules and regulations in the field of delivering medicine and humanitarian aid.”

During the phone call, the President of Uganda referred to the US' illegal actions against Iran, and said, "we believe that in this hard condition, human relations must be the priority, peaceful coexistence must be promoted, and discords be settled through political ways”.

Yoweri Museveni also described the relations between the two countries as good and friendly and emphasized the development and deepening of relations between Iran and Uganda in all fields.

MNA/President.ir