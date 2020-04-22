Countries should adopt firm stance against US inhumane sanctions: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a Wednesday phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the website of the Iranian President, the two heads of states described the relations between the two countries as friendly, brotherly and developing towards ensuring the two nations’ interests and establishing stability and lasting security in the region, and stressed the need to work for development, strengthening and deepening bilateral and regional relations and cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Rouhani congratulated the Turkish Muslim government and nation on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in advance, and said, "Ramadan is the month of blessing, mercy and forgiveness and I hope this month brings the best for the two Muslim nations of Iran and Turkey and other Muslims in the world.”

Stating that the outbreak of the coronavirus has created many difficulties and problems for governments and nations throughout the world, the President said, "Iran and Turkey have proved that they have been together in the days of hardships and problems, and today we should develop our cooperation to help each other.”

Referring to Iran's valuable achievements and experiences in combatting the outbreak of coronavirus, Rouhani stressed the need for officials to interact and share experiences between the two countries in this regard.

The President stressed the importance of continuing trade relations between the two countries with full observance of health protocols and stressed the need for increased interaction between officials of the two countries in promoting trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey.

Rouhani also mentioned the strict pressure and oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States on the Iranian people and the sabotage and obstruction of the International Monetary Fund's loan to Iran in these difficult circumstances, and said, "Today, all countries should take a clear and firm stance against inhumane pressures of the United States must.”

The President stressed the importance of consultations between the authorities of Iran, Turkey and Russia to implement the agreements within the framework of the Astana Process, saying, "We should all attempt to help the people of Syria and other peoples around the region enjoy stability and I hope that with the efforts of the three countries, we witness full security in the region for the benefit of all countries and nations.”

Rouhani also welcomed the Turkish President's proposal to hold a summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia in the framework of the Astana Process and another meeting of the Supreme Council of Cooperation between Iran and Turkey via video conference.

For his part, Turkish President Erdoğan congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in advance and expressed hope that the Almighty would make Ramadan, which is the month of mercy, blessing and forgiveness, a means to health and happiness, peace and prosperity among nations.

Erdoğan described the Iranian government and nation's fight against the spread of coronavirus very valuable, despite the many problems, adding, "We must work to ensure that trade between the two countries continues in accordance with health principles, and that officials in both countries must work together in this regard."

"We have always been opposed to the oppressive US sanctions against Iran, and we hope that the international community shows good resistance in these special conditions," he said.

