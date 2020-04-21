Ensuring security in region only possible through cooperation, friendship: Rouhani

Referring to the friendly relations between Iran and Qatar, Rouhani said that Qatar, as a friendly and neighboring country, has always been important for Iran in bilateral, regional and international relations.

He made the remarks on Tue. in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discussed about the development of cooperation and relations among countries in the world in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Turning to the measures and plans taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against the novel coronavirus, treatment of patients and the necessary policies to carry out economic, administrative and educational activities, he said, "we are ready to transfer experiences to all countries, especially Qatar as a friendly country.”

Rouhani added, "we must try to continue trade and economic relations between the two countries with full observance of health guidelines, and the officials of the two countries should work in this regard at the Joint Commission for Cooperation.”

President said, “the US pressure and sanctions against Iran are not only a violation of international law, but also they are violating human principles by intensifying their behavior in these difficult circumstances, including preventing the International Monetary Fund from lending to Iran.”

Rouhani pointed out, "we believe that in this special situation, all countries in the world must stand together to fight coronavirus and clearly state their positions against the hostile actions of the United States.”

"Unfortunately, they are still reluctant to end their inhumane acts, but we have no doubt that sooner or later they will have to change course," the president said, expressing sorrow over the continuation of attacks by the Saudi coalition on Yemen and the killings and destruction in the country.

Rouhani emphasized, "we believe that ensuring security and lasting stability in the region has no way but to cooperation and friendship between the countries of the region.”

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, also wished health for the government and people of Iran and all Muslims around the world, saying, "we must work together to prevent the spread of this disease and fight it.”

Referring to the need to develop trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar, the Emir of Qatar stressed the efforts of officials of the two countries in this regard.

Turning to the cruelty of US sanctions against Iran, he said, "today, the world is in a special situation and we believe that in this situation, the United States must lift its sanctions and all countries must move in line with the new conditions.”

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also expressed hope to see ceasefire in Syria and Yemen.

MNA/President.ir