Rouhani, Putin stress strengthening relations of Tehran-Moscow

Speaking with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to the spread of coronavirus to many countries, expressing hope that all countries could work together to help each other eradicate the virus in the near future.

Referring to the need to deepen cooperation and exchange of experiences between Iran and Russia in the fight against coronavirus, the President said, “The two countries’ authorities should attempt to continue trade relations by observing health protocols."

"Today, all countries in the world are facing difficult conditions, and in these conditions, friendly countries should have closer cooperation and relations," Rouhani added referring to the US’ imposition of oppressive and illegal sanctions on Iran in these difficult conditions and obstructing Iran’s request for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Stating that fortunately, there have been close and strategic relations between Iran and Russia in recent years, the President stressed the need to develop bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, economy, science, and medicine.

Referring to some provocative actions of the United States and the Zionist Regime in the region, Rouhani stressed the need to deepen cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on regional issues and problems, and to continue consultations between Iran, Russia, and Turkey.

In this telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in most countries around the world and stressed the importance of joint efforts, cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries in overcoming these difficult conditions and developing relations between them.

"Fortunately, good projects are being implemented between the two countries, and the officials of the two countries are working to expedite the implementation of the agreements," he said, adding, "Russia has strategic relations with Iran and always welcomes the development of these relations."

Referring to US sanctions against Iran, Putin called it a violation of human rights and said, "Unfortunately, there is a lot of talk about human rights in the West, but in practice, they behave differently."

The Russian president also described the continuation of Iran-Russia consultations on regional and international issues, including following the Astana process and holding trilateral talks with Turkey in this regard, as important.

MNA/President.ir