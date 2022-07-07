Iran Deputy FM meets high-ranking Ugandan officials

Mehdi Safari at the head of a high-ranking economic delegation arrived in Ugandan capital of Kampala on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, he held talks with President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa to discuss bilateral ties.

While conveying the warmest greetings to Leader of Islamic Revolution and Iranian President, he pointed to his previous visits to Iran and said that he hosted three former Iranian presidents and would be happy to host the current President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi in Kampala.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for boosting political and economic cooperation in international arenas.

In addition, Iran and Uganda agreed to hold economic commission meeting in Tehran, exporting medicine, medical equipment, nano- and biotechnology products, IT, and orthopedic equipment to Uganda, banking cooperation, sending a medical research group to Uganda to investigate the way of cooperation in the field of livestock diseases, purchasing agricultural products, cooperating in the field of oil and energy, producing electric motorcycles and tractors in Uganda, as well as making joint investment in relevant fields.

In these meetings, the two sides also agreed to hold a joint economic commission meeting between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, medicine, construction materials, veterinary medicine and banking services.

