Iran not to leave friends alone in hard times: Vaezi

“The quality of friendship is tested in hart times, and Iran will not leave its friends alone in this situation,” Vaezi wrote on his Instagram late on Monday, implying the need for all-out cooperation between the countries to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Commemorating the national day of the renowned 13th-century Iranian poet, Saadi Shirazi, who is most well-known for its moral lessons, Vaezi said that Iranians still believe in ideals portrayed by Saadi, who considered “all humans as different parts of a whole body”.

“The world is more in need of his lofty ideas and teachings, at a time when bullying powers are engaged in sanctions and piracy,” he added, reiterating Tehran's readiness to help friendly countries fight the novel virus.

Iran has offered to cooperate with regional and friendly countries in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani in phone talks with the Azerbaijani, Kuwaiti and Italian leaders voiced Iran’s readiness to transfer its experiences and expertise to help them curb the spreading disease.

