Rouhani calls for Europe to perform its duties against US illegal measures

Expressing condolences with Spain over its coronavirus death toll, Rouhani voiced Iran's readiness for sharing its anti-coronavirus experiences with the European country.

He lamented about the US unfair and inhumane sanctions against Iran, which include imports of medical requirements to the country, under the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani added that the IMF has rejected Iran's request for a loan due to US sanctions and asked the EU to act upon its duties in this regard.

The Iranian President reiterated that the Islamic Republic will step back to its JCPOA commitments, in case the other parties do the same.

He hoped for further Iran-Spain ties in the future.

The Spanish PM, for his side, admitted that US sanctions have had a terrible influence on Iran and its nation under the pandemic and that the EU and Spain do not agree with the US anit-Iranian embargo.

He also announced that Spain is to join the financial mechanism designed by Europe (INSTEX).

While the Islamic Republic is battling the fast-spreading outbreak, the Trump administration refuses to ease up its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which were reinstated in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Iran says US "medical terrorism" against Iranians through imposing toughest-ever sanctions on the country is leading to a "humanitarian catastrophe" as it makes it “impossible” for ordinary people to have access to essential drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MNA/IRN83759803