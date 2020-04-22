Iran ready to share experience in fighting coronavirus: Rouhani

Speaking the Sultan of Oman on Wednesday be telephone, President Hassan Rouhani commemorated the late Sultan Qaboos and wished success for the new Sultan of the country, expressing hope that relations between the two countries would develop more during his tenure.

Rouhani said that in recent months, we have witnessed an increase in trade between the two countries, emphasizing the development and deepening of Iran-Oman relations in all fields and said, "We are eager to implement the agreements between the two countries, including the transfer of Iranian gas to Oman and Oman’s investment in Chabahar Port as soon as possible, which will benefit both governments and people.”

Appreciating the Omani government for its cooperation and efforts regarding the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative by Iran, the President added, "We are fully prepared to take action on this initiative and any other initiative that leaves the crisis management to the hands of regional countries.”

Rouhani said that because of the good relations between the two countries, the Strait of Hormuz has been kept in peace, stability and security throughout history, adding, "In recent years, we have always tried to prevent war and bloodshed in the region, and we must continue working to put an stop to the war in Yemen, which has caused destruction and famine.”

Pointing out that we have no doubt that the stability of the region has been because of friendly relations between the countries of the region, the President emphasized, "Today, we call for good relations among neighbors and I hope that during Your Excellency’s tenure, we witness good cooperation in bilateral and regional fields.”

Rouhani also congratulated the government and people of Oman on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan in advance.

In the telephone conversation, the Sultan of Oman described the relations between the two countries very good and sincere, and emphasized, "Our relations are historical and I assure you that these relations will continue like the time of the late Sultan Qaboos.”

Emphasizing the need to develop and deepen relations between the two countries at all levels, Haitham bin Tariq said that the implementation of the Iran-Oman agreement is in the interests of both sides.

Appreciating Iran's positions and policies regarding peace and stability in the region and establishing security and peace in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sultan of Oman added, "We should all try to keep the region away from any kind of war and worrisome issues.”

MNA/President.ir