9th group of Iranians stranded in India return home

The ninth group of Iranian nationals, students, and tourists, who had been stranded in India due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak, was returned home on a flight from India to Tehran on Sunday.

Iranian embassy in New Delhi has coordinated with India to conduct a number of flights to evacuate Iranian passengers stranded in the country.

A large number of products, including drug and medical equipment, donated by Indian Zoroastrians were also transported through this flight to Iran.

Also, the eights group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 190 passengers, who had to stay in India due to coronavirus outbreak and cancellation of flights returned to Iran on Friday.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

