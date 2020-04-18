  1. Iran
142 Iranian students, citizens return to home from Azerbaijan amid pandemic

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – A number of 142 Iranian students and nationals residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan comeback home on Sat. amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

At the initiative taken by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku, 142 Iranian students and citizens residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan returned home through Astara Border.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Khalaf Khalafov. Turning to the situation of quarantine and closure of universities and academic centers, Araghchi called for the assistance of the Azeri government in returning students and other Iranians nationals to the country which was welcomed by the Azeri side.

