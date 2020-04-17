Special flight brings home 190 Iranians from India

According to Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan, Iran Air made its eighth extraordinary flight on Friday to bring home 190 Iranian passengers stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the flight is also carrying the humanitarian aid packages provided by the Iranian nationals residing in India.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

MNA/83754291