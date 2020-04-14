  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2020, 1:31 PM

140 Iranian passengers stranded in Kuwait return home

140 Iranian passengers stranded in Kuwait return home

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – A group of Iranian nationals stranded in Kuwait amid the deadly global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, was returned home on Monday, according to Iranian Embassy in Kuwait.

The third group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 140 passengers, who had been stranded in Kuwait due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak, was returned home on a flight from Kuwait to Isfahan on Monday night.

Iran has coordinated with Kuwait to conduct a number of flights to evacuate Iranian passengers stranded in Kuwait.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, 350 Iranians were returned to Iran previously by two Kuwaiti airliners, and this is the third stage of the return of Iranians to home from Kuwait.

MNA/FNA 13990126000194

News Code 157598

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News