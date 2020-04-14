140 Iranian passengers stranded in Kuwait return home

The third group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 140 passengers, who had been stranded in Kuwait due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak, was returned home on a flight from Kuwait to Isfahan on Monday night.

Iran has coordinated with Kuwait to conduct a number of flights to evacuate Iranian passengers stranded in Kuwait.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, 350 Iranians were returned to Iran previously by two Kuwaiti airliners, and this is the third stage of the return of Iranians to home from Kuwait.

