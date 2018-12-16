Hormozgan nonoil exports surge by 24% in eight months

Moreover, safe transportation of maritime passengers and loading-unloading volume of containers in the provincial ports registered considerable 20 and 28 percent hike respectively, he maintained.

Askarinasab expounded a comprehensive report on the eight-month performance of west ports of Hormozgan province in the current year (started March 21, 2018) and stated, “in this period, total 5,834,650 tons of oil and nonoil goods were loaded and unloaded in west ports of this province, 1,278,790 and 4,555,860 tons of which have been allocated to the nonoil and oil products respectively.”

In this regard, total transit volume of nonoil products (mainly vehicle) in west ports of Hormozgan province hit 186,219 tons, showing a considerable 73 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that relocation of 79,280 transit vehicles in the eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 21) in ports of this province registered a significant 39 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He also put the exports volume of nonoil goods in this port at 655,827 tons, recording a significant 24 percent hike.

Turning to the measures taken in the provincial ports in order to expand port activities and containerize goods loading and unloading operation in west ports of this province, he maintained, “the province witnessed considerable 28 percent growth in loading and unloading operations after the implementation of expansion project in Bandar Lengeh in the recent years.”

