Imports, exports volume increases in H1: Deputy roads min.

Despite all the threats and problems created for the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and also maritime transport sector, exports and imports volume of the country in the first six months of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22) increased 7 and 24 percent respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

In general, total of goods loading and unloading volume in ports of the country increased five percent as compared to the same period of last year, Rastad noted.

He made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of inaugural ceremony of Bushehr Port Gas Power Plant and added, “basic goods were mainly loaded and unloaded in Bandar Imam Khomeini (RA) in the first six months of current year, showing a 49 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Turing to 4.5MW gas power plant in Bushehr Port, he stated, “this giant project was invested by the private sector, costing €1.5 million.”

He further noted that small-scale ports in southern province of Bushehr enjoy high capability for transporting goods between domestic ports as well as regional imports and exports.

MA/IRN83509440