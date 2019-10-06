Non-oil exports increased 11% from Shahid Rajaee port in H1

Some 13.32 million tons of oil products were exported in this time with a growth of 6.5 percent year-on-year, the official said.

Exports of non-oil goods and oil products, in the said time, stood at 40.74 million, showing an annual increase of 6.6 percent, he added.

In the first six months of the present year, 26.75 million tons of cargoes were loaded and unloaded at this port, showing a growth of 6.7 percent annually, Afifipour said.

Located in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, Shaid Rajaee is the country’s largest and best-equipped container port.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, development of Shahid Rajaee Port is among the most important development projects in the country.

And to expedite its development, benefitting from the potential and capabilities of the private sector is seriously pursued.

