Official pens letter to ISESCO over coronavirus pandemic concerns

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – The Director of Iran’s Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi on Mon. penned a letter to the Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Dr. Salim bin Mohammad Al-Malik, stressing the need for removal of sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The religious leaders in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qom express their deep concern about the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and pray for a quick solution to this serious challenge and other crises in today's world. According to the teachings of Islam, Holy Quran, and tradition of the Holy Prophet of Islam, the religious body and Marja have never been and will never be tricked by bipolar falsification between science, religion, healing and prayers, he wrote.

Religious scholars, in addition to paying attention to the origin of the existence and necessity of self-purification, consider the following health protocols and recommendations of personal and social health as a duty.

Undoubtedly, confronting this challenge and other crises in today's world, such as injustice, discrimination, inhumane sanctions, environmental problems, war, terrorism, producing and stockpiling Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMDs), require international consensus and cooperation especially unity and amity of elites and scientific communities of the Islamic world in line with minimizing the negative consequences of this pandemic. 

For this purpose, the theological seminaries are calling for a thorough revision in the contemporary approach to the environment and countering the irresponsible policies of some countries especially industrialized countries and the need to pursue the lifting of sanctions and occupation of the Islamic world and renunciation of arrogant powers from terror and terrorism.

As a religious and scientific body, while inviting all to comply with the common human, rational and Islamic teachings, we voice our readiness to establish necessary cultural and scientific cooperation with relevant organizations to tackle the pandemic as well as other challenges facing the world today. 

