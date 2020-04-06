Iran lauds China’s commitment in COVID-19 battle

“The government and people of China lead the way in suppressing coronavirus and generously aiding countries across the world,” Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Noting that Iran has “always been thankful to China in these trying times,” the spokesman said, “The Chinese bravery, dedication and professionalism in COVID-19 containment deserve acknowledgment.”

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over 1.2 million people around the world.

China, where the outbreak began last year, has sought to assist countries grappling with the pandemic by providing medical aid and supplies.

Iran, which sent several aid shipments to China during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, was sent its ninth aid shipment from China on Sunday. According to local media, the shipment contained about one million items consisting of masks, protective clothing and medicine.

MNA/4893188