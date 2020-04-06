Coronavirus cases at nearly 1.3mn worldwide with over 69k deaths

According to the latest reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, now stands at 1,274,214, of whom 69,468 have died and 264,833 have recovered.

208 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances have been reporting cases of infection since then.

The United States has the highest number of reported infections, recording 157 new cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases in the country to 336,830, of whom 9,618 have lost their lives to the virus.

Italy has the highest death toll, with 15,887 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 12,641. The number of infected cases in the two countries stands at 128,948 and 131,646, respectively.

Germany (100,123), France (92,839), and China (81,708), where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections. China reported 39 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 58,226, of whom 3,603 have died and 22,011 recovered as of Sunday.

MNA/