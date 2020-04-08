Iran, Brazil sign MoU on scientific coop.

According to Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and Brazilian São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) have signed an MoU to increase scientific cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
The agreement stipulates the two sides to provide the grounds for cooperation in different scientific sectors, including the development of scientific exchanges and support of joint research by Iranian and Brazilian researchers.
