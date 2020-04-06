Former world officials call on US to lift anti-Iran sanctions to fight Covid-19

They also called on Trump to save “potentially hundreds of thousands of lives” across the Middle East by easing medical and humanitarian sanctions on Iran, The Guardian reported.

The call has the backing of the former EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, the former director general of the World Health Organization Gro Harlem Brundtland, and senior American diplomats in the Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations.

Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran in May 2018 after withdrawing from the JCPOA.

Signatories include the former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright, former US defense secretaries William Cohen and Chuck Hagel, former director of the International Atomic Energy Agency Hans Blix, former US treasury secretary Paul O’Neill, the former US lead diplomat on the Iran deal, William Burns, and the former NATO secretary general George Robertson.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

