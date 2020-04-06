Over 60k infected by Covid-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 2,274 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 60,500.

He added that 24,236 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 136, which brings the total death toll to 3,739 in Iran.

Some 4,083 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

MNA/