Parliament to investigate coronavirus' economic damages on Tue.

According to Assadollah Abbasi, the presiding board will hold a session with economic commissions on Sunday to get the agendas prepared for the Tuesday session.

"On Tuesday, we will discuss the losses the country has incurred by coronavirus and will decide about policies for supporting low-come earner Iranians," he said.

"Ministers of health and interior may also attend the Tuesday session," he informed.

Abbasi added that on Wednesday, the Parliament will hold a session on evaluating the government's introduced agriculture minister.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced Kazem Khavazi, the deputy of Iran's previous agriculture minister and head of Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization, as the new agriculture minister to Iran's Parliament on February 23. He was to take MPs' votes of confidence in early March but due to the outbreak of the virus, Parliament sessions were canceled.

On March 17, dozens of Iranian lawmakers tested a new online platform that will let them continue their usual work as the Parliament’s sessions have been banned due to coronavirus outbreak. Some 68 lawmakers were online, attending the virtual session headed by Speaker Ali Larijani.

On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament will restart its open sessions.

