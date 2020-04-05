  1. Politics
Heads of states wish speedy recovery for Iran’s Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Heads of states and leaders of Islamic movements in separate messages have wished Iran’s Parliament Speaker a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has wished Ali Larijani a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan in a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani said, “on behalf of people of Pakistan and Senate of the country, I wish a speedy recovery for you. Here, I take this opportunity to express my deep condolences over the loss of lives to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ismail Haniyeh Political Leader of Palestine’s Hamas Movement also wished a speedy recovery for Larijani.

Hammouda Yousef Sabbagh Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria, Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, Salah Zawawi Palestinian Ambassador to Iran, Ahmad bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali Omani Parliament Speaker, Secretary General of Assembly of Asian Parliaments as well as other heads of states and leaders of Islamic movements in separate messages wished Larijani a speedy recovery.

