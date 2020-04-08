Parliament approves Khavazi as Agriculture Minister

Rouhani introduced Kazem Khavazi, the deputy of Iran's previous agriculture minister and head of Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization, to the Parliament as his pick for the Ministry of Agriculture.

After debates during the Parliament's session on Wednesday, lawmakers approved Kazem Khavazi with 196 votes in favor, 15 against, and 4 abstentions.

On November 25, 2019, Rouhani accepted the resignation of ex-Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, who was going to be impeached by the Parliament. The president then appointed the minister as his adviser for agricultural affairs and food security.

On the same day, President Rouhani appointed Abbas Keshavarz as the acting agriculture minister in place of Hojjati.

