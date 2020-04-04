Iran can better fight against outbreak if sanctions removed, says Jahangiri

“We are under cruel sanctions by America and its President tells reporters with utmost impertinence that Iranians have not offered any request to lift sanctions,” he said in a local meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump claimed in a briefing on Wednesday that Iran has not requested for sanctions removal, saying “All they have to do is call.”

Jahangiri noted that “What should be the Iranian nation’s request? The nation has announced that while the world is fighting with the coronavirus, US cruel sanctions should be lifted.”

“The Iranian nation tells you that now that you are dealing with the virus and witnessing the loss of lives, let Iran use its revenues; let the Iranian people live and adopt wise approaches against the dangerous virus.”

He went on to say that “The Iranian nation says 'lift the sanctions so that the Central Bank can access its resources to fulfill the country’s needs.' If you remove the obstacles, we can surely better fight the disease and manage the affairs.”

Trump’s remarks came as his administration started the maximum pressure policy against Tehran after unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018. Washington believes that pressure can force Iran into new negotiations, however, Tehran has highlighted that there will be no talks unless US removes the illegal sanctions and return to the nuclear deal.

The sanctions have continued even as Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by the outbreak with more than 55,000 infections and above 3400 deaths.

