2 medical aid cargoes to arrive in Tehran from Beijing tonight

"Tonight, two flights from Beijing will transport the country's anti-coronavirus consignments to Iran," Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh wrote.

"Up to the present, Chinese government and nation have sent their aid via 28 flights from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing to Iran," he added.

"Iran has received more than 10 million face masks, 500,000 coronavirus test-kits, 300,000 hospital gowns, 2.2 million gloves, 350 ventilator systems, 500 prefabricated patient rooms and various types of medicine and medical equipment."

"Some flights have also transported the humanitarian aid cargoes donated by Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, including one million facial masks to Iran," the ambassador noted.

The two countries of Iran and China are to expand and broaden their bilateral cooperation in the field of fighting coroanvirus, also known as COVID-19.

China is of the countries that has always called for lifting US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against Iran.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but the China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially in Dec. 30, 2019.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 3,452 with 55,743 confirmed cases.

MNA/FNA13990116000991