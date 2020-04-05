Iranians’ capabilities in fighting COVID-19 “source of pride”: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks Sun. on the sidelines of his visit to the Exhibition on ‘Domestic Achievements and Capabilities’ of the ministries of Industry, Mines and Trade, and Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in the field of combatting and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, Rouhani was briefed by the ministers of Industry and Defense and the Vice-President for Science and Technology and the managers of a number of knowledge-based companies present at the exhibition site about the latest achievements and measures taken to prevent and combat with coronavirus.

At the exhibition, some of the "Iran-Made" products and equipment in the field of dealing with coronavirus have been exhibited, including ventilator, which is used as the most important device in ICU rooms for lung and COVID-19 patients.

Oxygen generators, nano-mask paper makers, personal care products and disinfectants, coronavirus test kits, thermal scanner cameras, vital signs monitors, and hospital protective clothing were some of the other "Iran-Made" products and achievements on display at the exhibition.

MNA/President.ir