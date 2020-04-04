Iran Health Ministry announces 2,560 new COVID-19 cases

2,560 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 55,743, said Jahanpour.

He added that 19,736 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 158 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 3,452, he said.

Some 4,103 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

