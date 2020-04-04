A 102-year-old Iranian woman overcomes COVID-19: official

The Director of Zanjan's Social Security Department for Treatment Affairs Ali Mohammadi made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with Mehr correspondent and added, “this old woman from Zanjan province was admitted to Imam Hussein Hospital eight days ago with a critical condition. She had tested positive for coronavirus and managed to defeat the disease successfully.”

He pointed out that a number of 50 hospital beds have been prepared for hospitalization of coronavirus patients in provincial hospitals covered by Zanjan province Social Security Department General.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 3,452 with 55,743 confirmed cases.

2,560 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 55,743, said Jahanpour.

He added that 19,736 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

