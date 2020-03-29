62 Arab organizations call on UN to help lift anti-Iranian sanctions amid outbreak

The statement called on the United Nations to help to lift US anti-Iranian sanctions.

In a statement, Arab organizations and associations called for the United Nations' efforts to provide the Islamic Republic of Iran with medical equipment.

The statement also called on the United Nations and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to provide humanitarian medical and financial assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Palestinian camps.

The United States has imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on the US to end sanctions on Iran as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday the sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

MNA/ 4888225