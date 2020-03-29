Iranian scientists working on stem cell therapy to treat Covid-19 patients

According to Masud Soleimani, who recently came home from illegal detainment in US, the research is being carried out with the support of the Health Ministry in two Tehran-based hospitals of Shariati and Masih Daneshvari.

The news came as some local media had earlier quoted Soleimani as saying that a drug for the disease has been developed.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Saturday night, Soleimani dismissed the reports as inaccurate, noting that this is not a drug but a method that is still being worked on.

The results of the first phase of its clinical trial will be announced soon by the Health Ministry, he added.

According to the latest announcement on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 has hit 35,408 in the country. 11,679 patients have recovered so far while the virus has claims 2,517 lives.

