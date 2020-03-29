Zarif urges world to “stop aiding war crimes” as US sanctions impede Iran’s anti-corona fight

“US has gone from sabotage & assassinations to waging an economic war & #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians—to #MedicalTerror amidst #covid19iran,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“This even ‘exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield.’”

“STOP aiding WAR CRIMES. STOP obeying IMMORAL & ILLEGAL US sanctions,” he urged the world while also posting the following poster on the relationship between illegal sanctions and the COVID-19.

Grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, Iran is facing sweeping American sanctions targeting every aspect of the Iranian economy. Many world leaders, figures and groups have called on the US to suspend the sanctions that have negatively impacted Iran’s efforts to curb the outbreak.

Washington, however, has rejected the calls, denying recent reports that it seeks to scale back sanctions against Iran.

Iran has sought to counter the US bans restricting much-needed aid by stepping up the development of its own necessary medical equipment and supplies.

The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on the US to end sanctions on Iran as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday, 38,309 individuals have so far tested positive for the COVID-19 across the country. 12,391 patients have also recovered while the death toll has hit 2,640.

