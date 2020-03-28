US hampers Iran's fight against coronavirus: Russia

“The difficult situation in Iran against the coronavirus is largely artificial because the United States and its unilateral sanctions on Iran have caused it and should be lifted as soon as possible,” said Zakharova.

“Iran is currently experiencing unprecedented economic and political pressure from the United States, and these sanctions are not in the moral and legal framework,” she added.

Calling for lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, she said, “Russia has long called for the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and in particular has called on Washington to lift the inhumane sanctions as soon as possible, which have created obstacles to governments' efforts to effectively fight against coronavirus.”

The United States has imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on the US to end sanctions on Iran as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday the sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

