Those who speak of sanctions responsible for deaths of thousands of innocent people: envoy

Ghasemi said on Saturday, “Those who are still talking about increasing of sanctions and maximum pressure in the midst of a global crisis, amid the fears and anxieties of thousands of people, must bear the responsibility for the deaths of thousands of innocent people.”

On his previous remarks, he had said that the coronavirus is a common threat to humanity and its containment and eradication requires a global collective resolve and the spread of this pandemic increases the need for everyone to work together in the global arena.

The Iranian diplomat also had noted that the US sanctions not only destroy the breathtaking confrontation of the Iranian people with the virus, but it also destroys this vital common goal.

The United States has imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on the US to end sanctions on Iran as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday the sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2378 with 32,332 confirmed cases and 11,133 recovered.

